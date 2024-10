videoDetails

DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

With the support of independent MLAs, National Conference has secured a majority in Jammu & Kashmir. Omar Abdullah has been unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislative party, positioning him to become the next CM. The coalition with Congress remains uncertain.