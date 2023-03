videoDetails

Cold Storage Building Collapses in UP's Sambhal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

A major accident has taken place due to the collapse of a cold store in UP's Sambhal. Due to this incident, it was reported that many laborers were buried under the debris and the rescue operation of the army is going on. Know the current situation.