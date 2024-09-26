videoDetails

Haryana Election Update: Manohar Lal video went viral from Hisar rally

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 01:10 PM IST

Haryana Election Update: There was a fierce rain regarding the Haryana elections when a youth created a ruckus in the public dialogue program of former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal. During this, Manohar Lal got angry at the youth and asked his security personnel to take the youth out. The real Manohar Lal had come to campaign from the hotel on the advice of BJP, Dr. Kamal Gupta. Where he said that this time too the BJP government will be formed in Haryana, so it is important that BJP loses in the electoral field, so a youth stood up and said that the government will be formed by the BJP in the state, but the victory will be of the BJP. There will be losses. Manohar Lal got angry at this and the security personnel were asked to catch the students.