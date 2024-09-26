Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2798694https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/haryana-election-update-manohar-lal-video-went-viral-from-hisar-rally-2798694.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana Election Update: Manohar Lal video went viral from Hisar rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Haryana Election Update: There was a fierce rain regarding the Haryana elections when a youth created a ruckus in the public dialogue program of former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal. During this, Manohar Lal got angry at the youth and asked his security personnel to take the youth out. The real Manohar Lal had come to campaign from the hotel on the advice of BJP, Dr. Kamal Gupta. Where he said that this time too the BJP government will be formed in Haryana, so it is important that BJP loses in the electoral field, so a youth stood up and said that the government will be formed by the BJP in the state, but the victory will be of the BJP. There will be losses. Manohar Lal got angry at this and the security personnel were asked to catch the students.

All Videos

To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?
Play Icon41:58
To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
Play Icon04:01
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Play Icon08:04
Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Gold prices hit record high
Play Icon04:08
Gold prices hit record high
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today
Play Icon00:35
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today

Trending Videos

To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?
play icon41:58
To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
play icon4:1
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
play icon8:4
Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Gold prices hit record high
play icon4:8
Gold prices hit record high
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today
play icon0:35
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today