Cold Storage Building Collapses in UP's Sambhal
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 16, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
A terrible accident has taken place due to the collapse of a cold store in UP's Sambhal. About 20 to 25 laborers have been reported to be trapped in this accident. Know what UP DM said.
