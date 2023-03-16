NewsVideos
Cold Storage Building Collapses in UP's Sambhal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
A terrible accident has taken place due to the collapse of a cold store in UP's Sambhal. About 20 to 25 laborers have been reported to be trapped in this accident. Know what UP DM said.

