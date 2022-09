Comedian Raju Srivastava to be cremated tomorrow in Delhi

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Famous comedian and film actor Raju Srivastava has passed away. After a heart attack, he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment. So there is a discussion going on that his body will be taken away. The comedian's last rites will be held in Delhi tomorrow.