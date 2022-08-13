NewsVideos

Commonwealth Games 2022: Exclusive Interview of CWG Champions on Zee News

The whole country is celebrating the nectar festival of independence. It has been 75 years since the country got independence. Meanwhile, the players of our country have returned to India after winning 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games. Zee News interacted with a particular athlete.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
The whole country is celebrating the nectar festival of independence. It has been 75 years since the country got independence. Meanwhile, the players of our country have returned to India after winning 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games. Zee News interacted with a particular athlete.

All Videos

Har Ghar Tiranga : ITBP personnel hoisted the tricolor at 18 thousand feet
5:53
 Har Ghar Tiranga : ITBP personnel hoisted the tricolor at 18 thousand feet
India@75: How did FDI become a key driver of India's economic growth?
India@75: How did FDI become a key driver of India's economic growth?
Terrorist Arrest: One terrorist arrested from Saharanpur
3:36
Terrorist Arrest: One terrorist arrested from Saharanpur
‘Shock and horror’ Salman Rushdie on Ventilator Hours After Being Stabbed in New York | Zee News
‘Shock and horror’ Salman Rushdie on Ventilator Hours After Being Stabbed in New York | Zee News
India@75: The story of the formation of India's constitution in 1950
India@75: The story of the formation of India's constitution in 1950

Trending Videos

5:53
Har Ghar Tiranga : ITBP personnel hoisted the tricolor at 18 thousand feet
India@75: How did FDI become a key driver of India's economic growth?
3:36
Terrorist Arrest: One terrorist arrested from Saharanpur
‘Shock and horror’ Salman Rushdie on Ventilator Hours After Being Stabbed in New York | Zee News
India@75: The story of the formation of India's constitution in 1950
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav,zadi ka amrut mahotsav,aajadi ka amrit mahotsav,azadi ka amrit mahotsav poster,Amrit Mahotsav,bharat ka amrut mahotsav,pm modi attends azadi ka amrut mahotsav,azadi ka amrit mahotsav song,azadi ki amrut mahotsav,azadi ka amrit mahotsav status,azadi ka amrit mahotsav slogan,essay on azadi ka amrit mahotsav,azadi ka amrit mahotsav nibandh,Commonwealth Games 2022,cwg champion interview,