Commonwealth Games 2022 : Listen in to Lakshya Sen who scripted history by winning gold in men's badminton

Lakshya Sen won the gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning the final of men's badminton. This is the first time that India won gold in men's badminton. Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Lakshya Sen.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
