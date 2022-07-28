NewsVideos

Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers in opening ceremony

The Commonwealth Games are going to start in Birmingham, England from today. PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony. On this occasion, Zee News is bringing special coverage straight from Birmingham.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
The Commonwealth Games are going to start in Birmingham, England from today. PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony. On this occasion, Zee News is bringing special coverage straight from Birmingham.

All Videos

Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
Heavy rainfall causes havoc in the country
6:40
Heavy rainfall causes havoc in the country
Badhir News: Sonia Vs Smriti in Lok Sabha
4:38
Badhir News: Sonia Vs Smriti in Lok Sabha
Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu
12:47
Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu
Purchase of 'Gaumutra' scheme launches in Chhattisgarh
1:7
Purchase of 'Gaumutra' scheme launches in Chhattisgarh

Trending Videos

Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
6:40
Heavy rainfall causes havoc in the country
4:38
Badhir News: Sonia Vs Smriti in Lok Sabha
12:47
Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu
1:7
Purchase of 'Gaumutra' scheme launches in Chhattisgarh
CWG 2022,Commonwealth Games 2022,commonwealth games 2022 schedule,birmingham 2022,commonwealth games 2022 india,cwg 2022 india,commonwealth games 2022 india schedule,राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2022,कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022,Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022,rashtramandal khel 2022,Common Wealth Games 2022,games 2022,cwg india 2022,india at commonwealth games 2022,birmigham 2022,Asian Games 2022,commonwealth games birmingham 2022,birmingham 2022 commonwealth games,