Commonwealth Games 2022 : Sharath Kamal wins gold in Table Tennis

Indian players have shown great performance in the Commonwealth Games. Sharath Kamal has won the 22nd gold for India in the Commonwealth Games table tennis.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Indian players have shown great performance in the Commonwealth Games. Sharath Kamal has won the 22nd gold for India in the Commonwealth Games table tennis.