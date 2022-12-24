NewsVideos
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi, huge crowd of workers seen with Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Delhi. Rahul Gandhi's show of strength will be seen from Badarpur border to Red Fort.

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Vikaspuri Area
Entry of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, Rahul says – came to open shop of love in the market of hatred
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi target on BJP-RSS, says - they are spreading hatred in the Country
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi
Top 100: Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi Today, Rahul Gandhi starts public meeting at Red Fort
