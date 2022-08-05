NewsVideos

Congress 'Black March' outside parliament house in Delhi

Amidst the investigation of the ED in the Herald case, many big leaders of Congress are protesting on the streets against inflation and unemployment. Congress leaders marching in black clothes say we are ready to be arrested if stopped

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
Amidst the investigation of the ED in the Herald case, many big leaders of Congress are protesting on the streets against inflation and unemployment. Congress leaders marching in black clothes say we are ready to be arrested if stopped

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi
12:17
Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi
In-depth Comparison between the armies of China and Taiwan shows who'll win the battle | Zee English
In-depth Comparison between the armies of China and Taiwan shows who'll win the battle | Zee English
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament wearing black clothes to protest
7:4
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament wearing black clothes to protest
Congress National Protest: BJP's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi's statement
23:16
Congress National Protest: BJP's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi's statement
Many MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes
11:41
Many MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes

Trending Videos

12:17
Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi
In-depth Comparison between the armies of China and Taiwan shows who'll win the battle | Zee English
7:4
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament wearing black clothes to protest
23:16
Congress National Protest: BJP's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi's statement
11:41
Many MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes
Rahul Gandhi Press Conference,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul gandhi latest speech,rahul gandhi latest video,Press Conference,rahul gandhi today video,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Congress Press Conference,rahul gandhi press meet,rahul gandhi press briefing,press conference of rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi latest press conference,rahul gandhi media briefing,rahul gandhi on job,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,ED,Mallikarjun Kharge,