Congress 'Black March' outside parliament house in Delhi

Amidst the investigation of the ED in the Herald case, many big leaders of Congress are protesting on the streets against inflation and unemployment. Congress leaders marching in black clothes say we are ready to be arrested if stopped

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

