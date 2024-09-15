videoDetails

Stone Pelting on Shobha Yatra: Time has come for Hindus to unite - Giriraj Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has given a big statement regarding the stone pelting on the Shobha Yatra. He has appealed to all the Sanatanis that now the time has come that you have to unite. Otherwise they will try to scare us. We never threw stones at their Tazia, then why are our worship methods being worshiped. If today there is opposition to the worship method, there is opposition to my procession. If there is stone pelting, then tomorrow they want to create the situation of Bangladesh and Congress has openly supported it. Hindus of the country should counter this wherever they can.