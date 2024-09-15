Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2793528https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/stone-pelting-on-shobha-yatra-time-has-come-for-hindus-to-unite-giriraj-singh-2793528.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Stone Pelting on Shobha Yatra: Time has come for Hindus to unite - Giriraj Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has given a big statement regarding the stone pelting on the Shobha Yatra. He has appealed to all the Sanatanis that now the time has come that you have to unite. Otherwise they will try to scare us. We never threw stones at their Tazia, then why are our worship methods being worshiped. If today there is opposition to the worship method, there is opposition to my procession. If there is stone pelting, then tomorrow they want to create the situation of Bangladesh and Congress has openly supported it. Hindus of the country should counter this wherever they can.

All Videos

Accused arrested for bomb threat to Ram temple
Play Icon02:47
Accused arrested for bomb threat to Ram temple
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation As Chief Minister After Bail
Play Icon05:50
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation As Chief Minister After Bail
Uproar in Haryana over making school girls wear hijab
Play Icon03:00
Uproar in Haryana over making school girls wear hijab
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in Poonch
Play Icon02:11
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in Poonch
Stones pelted during religious procession in Rajasthan and UP
Play Icon12:26
Stones pelted during religious procession in Rajasthan and UP

Trending Videos

Accused arrested for bomb threat to Ram temple
play icon2:47
Accused arrested for bomb threat to Ram temple
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation As Chief Minister After Bail
play icon5:50
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation As Chief Minister After Bail
Uproar in Haryana over making school girls wear hijab
play icon3:0
Uproar in Haryana over making school girls wear hijab
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in Poonch
play icon2:11
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in Poonch
Stones pelted during religious procession in Rajasthan and UP
play icon12:26
Stones pelted during religious procession in Rajasthan and UP