Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes a big allegation on the ED

Rahul Gandhi is constantly in the headlines regarding the National Herald case. ED questioned Rahul Gandhi three times in a row. Now, there is update that ED will again interrogate Rahul on Friday. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has made a big allegation on the ED.

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
