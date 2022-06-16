Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes a big allegation on the ED

Rahul Gandhi is constantly in the headlines regarding the National Herald case. ED questioned Rahul Gandhi three times in a row. Now, there is update that ED will again interrogate Rahul on Friday. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has made a big allegation on the ED.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

