Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Reaction On Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation

After leaving the Congress party, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior leader of the Congress party, targeted the high command. He raised questions on the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Congress party has expressed grief over the resignation of Azad.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:04 PM IST
After leaving the Congress party, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior leader of the Congress party, targeted the high command. He raised questions on the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Congress party has expressed grief over the resignation of Azad.

