Congress leader Udit Raj plays blame-game after Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on PM

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

National president of Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge's statement regarding PM Modi has created a ruckus. The BJP has also retaliated strongly to the statement and said that the Congress party has insulted Gujarat's son. On this matter, Congress leader Udit Raj has said that PM has also said derogatory words.