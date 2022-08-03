NewsVideos

Congress leaders' react on ED's action on Herald House

Enforcement Directorate has taken major action in the National Herald case. The Central Agency has sealed the Herald House in Delhi as part of the investigation in the case of money laundering. After this action of ED, no one will be able to enter the head office of National Herald newspaper without permission. So the reaction of Congress leaders on the action of ED has come to the fore.

|Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
Enforcement Directorate has taken major action in the National Herald case. The Central Agency has sealed the Herald House in Delhi as part of the investigation in the case of money laundering. After this action of ED, no one will be able to enter the head office of National Herald newspaper without permission. So the reaction of Congress leaders on the action of ED has come to the fore.

All Videos

Deshhit: Will supporting China create difficulties for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif?
39:31
Deshhit: Will supporting China create difficulties for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif?
What did CM Ashok Gehlot reacted on sealing of Herald House?
15:15
What did CM Ashok Gehlot reacted on sealing of Herald House?
Agenda India Ka: Will there be a third world war this time?
17:24
Agenda India Ka: Will there be a third world war this time?
What did ED say after sealing Young Indian?
1:38
What did ED say after sealing Young Indian?
27 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan
1:26
27 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan

Trending Videos

39:31
Deshhit: Will supporting China create difficulties for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif?
15:15
What did CM Ashok Gehlot reacted on sealing of Herald House?
17:24
Agenda India Ka: Will there be a third world war this time?
1:38
What did ED say after sealing Young Indian?
1:26
27 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan
Herald house sealed,herald house being sealed says congress lawyer,National Herald case,Herald House case,vacate Herald House,ed raids herald house,Herald case,sonia gandhi national herald case,rahul gandhi national herald case,Herald House,national herald case sonia gandhi,national herald case in hindi,national herald corruption case,national herald house,what is national herald case,National Herald scam,Congress leaders reaction on herald house,