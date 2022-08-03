Congress leaders' react on ED's action on Herald House

Enforcement Directorate has taken major action in the National Herald case. The Central Agency has sealed the Herald House in Delhi as part of the investigation in the case of money laundering. After this action of ED, no one will be able to enter the head office of National Herald newspaper without permission. So the reaction of Congress leaders on the action of ED has come to the fore.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

