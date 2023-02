videoDetails

Congress MP Preneet Kaur suspended by the party

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Congress MP Preneet Kaur has been suspended by the Congress party. The party said that the MP has been found involved in anti-party activities and is helping the BJP. Preneet Kaur is the wife of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.