Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar

|Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hoisted the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Rahul Gandhi also sang the national anthem with the Kashmiris.

