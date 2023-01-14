videoDetails

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away during Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress party’s Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar, passed away while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning. He had suffered a cardiac arrest .Santokh Singh was participating in the Yatra which was passing through the Phillaur area when the tragedy occurred. It is learnt that the deceased MP had come out with Rahul from Kusht Ashram when he collapsed. He was rushed to the Virk Hospital in nearby Phagwara where the doctors declared him dead.