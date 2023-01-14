NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away during Bharat Jodo Yatra

|Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress party’s Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar, passed away while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning. He had suffered a cardiac arrest .Santokh Singh was participating in the Yatra which was passing through the Phillaur area when the tragedy occurred. It is learnt that the deceased MP had come out with Rahul from Kusht Ashram when he collapsed. He was rushed to the Virk Hospital in nearby Phagwara where the doctors declared him dead.

All Videos

Congress MP Santokh Singh suffer heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra
19:53
Congress MP Santokh Singh suffer heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Season's first Snowfall occur in Shimla and Kullu
3:29
Season's first Snowfall occur in Shimla and Kullu
Anjali's family demands hanging of the accused, not satisfied with the action taken by the police
7:10
Anjali's family demands hanging of the accused, not satisfied with the action taken by the police
Big update on Kanjhawala Case!
2:50
Big update on Kanjhawala Case!
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann express grief over the Death of Santokh Singh
1:32
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann express grief over the Death of Santokh Singh

Trending Videos

19:53
Congress MP Santokh Singh suffer heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra
3:29
Season's first Snowfall occur in Shimla and Kullu
7:10
Anjali's family demands hanging of the accused, not satisfied with the action taken by the police
2:50
Big update on Kanjhawala Case!
1:32
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann express grief over the Death of Santokh Singh
Rahul Gandhi,Bharat Jodo Yatra,Santokh Singh,Santokh Singh Chaudhary,santokh singh died,Santokh Singh heart attack,mp santokh singh dies,congress mp santokh singh,santokh singh news,santokh singh age,santokh singh choudhri,mp santokh singh dies live,santokh singh chaudhary son,Santokh Singh death,congress mp santokh singh chaudhary,congress mp chaudhary santokh singh,santokh singh chaudhary mp,santokh singh death reason,santokh singh bharat jodo yatra,