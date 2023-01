videoDetails

Congress MP Santokh Singh suffer heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chowdhary passed away during Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is being told that his health started deteriorating while walking during the journey. He was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance but could not be saved. Bharat Jodo Yatra has been stopped after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chowdhary.