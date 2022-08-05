NewsVideos

Congress National Protest: Opposition MPs seen protesting in black clothes

Congress workers are continuously protesting on the streets. In this demonstration over inflation, all the big leaders were seen in black clothes. Today it seemed like a Black Friday is being observed. So when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined protest in a different style.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
