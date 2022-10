Congress President Election: Mallikarjun Kharge's press conference after nomination

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi had filed their nominations to contest the elections. But after scrutiny of the applications, only the applications of Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor were considered valid.