Congress President Election: Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
Voting took place today for the post of Congress President. 9 thousand Congress leaders used their votes. During this, Rahul Gandhi also voted in Bellary.

