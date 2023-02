videoDetails

Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge makes controversial remark on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Congress Adhiveshan: During the three-day 85th plenary session of Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted PM Narendra Modi, but during this he forgot the dignity of the post of PM and made an objectionable statement.