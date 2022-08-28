Congress Presidential Election: Congress will get new president in October

In the meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Congress, an important decision was taken regarding the election of the President. The election will be conducted by the party on October 17 to choose the Congress President. After the elections are over, the counting of votes will take place on October 19 and the result will be declared.

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

