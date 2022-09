Congress Presidential Elections: Kharge will also contest for the post of President

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

After the exit of Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, Digvijay Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge have also joined the presidential election race of the congress party. It is being told that Mallikarjun Kharge will file a nomination today.