Congress Protest: Section 144 Lalu at Rajghat till 3 pm

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Congress has created ruckus after Rahul Gandhi left the parliament. Party workers are protesting against the government across the country. The Congress is trying to raise the issue of cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's membership.