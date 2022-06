Congress questions court's decision in Zakia Jafri case

Reacting to the Zakia Jafri case, the Congress party expressed its disappointment. Questioning the decision of the court, the Congress party said that the decision is disappointing.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

