Congress state president Pratibha Singh's statement on Himachal's victory

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

Congress's victory in Himachal has been confirmed. According to the trends, BJP is getting 26 seats in Himachal Pradesh so far and Congress is getting 39 seats. Now the question is arising that who will become the Chief Minister in Himachal? Regarding this, the name of State Congress chief Pratibha Singh is also coming to the fore.