Congress workers are protesting against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi

In a latest update on National Herald Case, Congress workers are protesting against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi. The police is trying to drive them out. Watch latest hindi news and updates on Zee News.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

