Congress workers protest against National Herald Case

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi is again interrogated by the ED on the second day today. Rahul Gandhi's convoy has left the four house. In such a situation, there is a huge crowd in the Congress headquarters. The convoy of Congress leaders and workers is going out.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi is again interrogated by the ED on the second day today. Rahul Gandhi's convoy has left the four house. In such a situation, there is a huge crowd in the Congress headquarters. The convoy of Congress leaders and workers is going out.