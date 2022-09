Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ begins from today

In a short while, Rahul Gandhi will leave Kanyakumari on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ today. Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through 12 states and two union territories. this journey will be of 150 days.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

In a short while, Rahul Gandhi will leave Kanyakumari on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ today. Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through 12 states and two union territories. this journey will be of 150 days.