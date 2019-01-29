हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress's OROP is only Rahul only Priyanka: Amit Shah

Days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), BJP president Amit Shah said that unlike the One Rank One Pension or OROP scheme implemented by the Narendra Modi government for ex-servicemen, the Congress party's OROP meant 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'. Watch this video to know more.

Jan 29, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
Next
Video

Top 25 News: Watch top news stories of today, January 29, 2019

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close