NewsVideos

Congress's ruckus in Ramlila Maidan against inflation, party workers gathered in large numbers

Delhi News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other party leaders will address the Halla Bol rally on inflation. It will include party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh besides other parts of the country.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Delhi News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other party leaders will address the Halla Bol rally on inflation. It will include party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh besides other parts of the country.

All Videos

Death of a person dancing as Hanuman in Ganesh Puja, watch the video of his last moments
1:44
Death of a person dancing as Hanuman in Ganesh Puja, watch the video of his last moments
Superfast 11: Congress's mercury high on inflation!
4:28
Superfast 11: Congress's mercury high on inflation!
Congress once again attacked the issue of inflation, said- the government is insensitive about the issues of the people
7:14
Congress once again attacked the issue of inflation, said- the government is insensitive about the issues of the people
Dumka News: Armaan Ansari raped a minor for months, killed her while pregnant; dead body hanging from tree
3:1
Dumka News: Armaan Ansari raped a minor for months, killed her while pregnant; dead body hanging from tree
Ghulam Nabi Azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad's first rally after leaving Congress, will show his strength in Jammu
1:42
Ghulam Nabi Azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad's first rally after leaving Congress, will show his strength in Jammu

Trending Videos

1:44
Death of a person dancing as Hanuman in Ganesh Puja, watch the video of his last moments
4:28
Superfast 11: Congress's mercury high on inflation!
7:14
Congress once again attacked the issue of inflation, said- the government is insensitive about the issues of the people
3:1
Dumka News: Armaan Ansari raped a minor for months, killed her while pregnant; dead body hanging from tree
1:42
Ghulam Nabi Azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad's first rally after leaving Congress, will show his strength in Jammu
congress protest live stream,congress protest fight,Hindi News,Breaking News,Latest News,todays news,Nonstop News,breaking news today,hindi breaking news,latest news hindi,news hindi,news of the day,news update,khabar,Samachar,hindi samachar,aaj ki khabar,Aaj Ka Samachar,हिन्दी ख़बर,Zee News live,Congress Rally Ramlila Maidan,Rahul Gandhi At Ramlila Maidan,congress rally against mehngai,congress rally against inflation,