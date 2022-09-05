NewsVideos

Conspiracy of ISI and Sikh for Justice exposed in Arshdeep Singh troll case

In the 18th over of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022, Indian player Arshdeep Singh missed a catch, for which he is being trolled on social media. The Government of India has sought an answer from Wikipedia on this matter.

