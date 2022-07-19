Conspiracy to protest in Prime Minister's program
It has been revealed on behalf of Armaan and Athar, arrested from Patna, that there was a conspiracy to protest on their behalf before the Prime Minister's program. Even in the PM's route, there was a preparation for the protest .
