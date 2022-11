Constitution Day 2022: PM attended the Samvidhan Diwas ceremony, said, 'The dream of modern India will be fulfilled'

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Constitution Day function organized at Supreme Court. PM Modi inaugurated the new initiative related to e-courts. During this program, the PM congratulated the countrymen and said that 'the dream of modern India will be fulfilled'. Know what PM Modi said.