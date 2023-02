videoDetails

Controversy again increases between Delhi Government and LG

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

The conflict between the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi and the Kejriwal government seems to be increasing again. LG VK Saxena has ordered the removal of Aam Aadmi Party leaders Jasmine Shah, ND Gupta and Naveen Gupta from the boards of discoms.