videoDetails

Shiv Sena's Party Symbol Controversy Continues, FIR Filed Against Sanjay Raut

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Tussle over Shiv Sena's election symbol continues in Maharashtra. In this case, a complaint has been lodged against Sanjay Raut for defamation. Watch 25 big news of the country in this report.