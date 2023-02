videoDetails

Controversy over 'van and tractor', ADG JS Gangwar gave a big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

The parking dispute has created an uproar in Patna, the capital of Bihar. 50 rounds of firing took place in this incident in which two people were killed. ADG JS Gangwar has informed in this matter that the murder has taken place in connection with the van and tractor, in this case 7 people have been arrested. Police is making efforts to arrest the people responsible.