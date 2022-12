videoDetails

'Corona guidelines should be strictly followed in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan says Mansukh Mandaviya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

Seeing the increasing cases of Corona, the Health Minister has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi. Mansukh Mandaviya said in a letter to Rahul Gandhi, 'Corona guidelines should be strictly followed in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, masks and sanitizers should be used.