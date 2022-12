videoDetails

Corona News Updates: All Union Territories became free from Corona

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

Good news has come for four states of India regarding Corona. All union territories have become free from Corona. There are more than 3 thousand active cases of corona across the country. So in the same day, 201 new cases of corona have been reported in India.