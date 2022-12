videoDetails

Coronavirus: Alert government on rising corona, notice sent to schools and colleges

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has issued important instructions after the meeting on the rising corona. The central government has come on alert mode regarding Corona. Regarding the Covid alert, a notice has been sent to the schools and colleges by the government.