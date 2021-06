Coronavirus pace in India now under control; 1,32,364 new cases came to the fore in 24 hours

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,32,364 new cases of corona virus have been registered in India and 2,713 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours. Out of the total cases, the active cases further come down to 16 lakh and the total number of cured has crossed 2.65 crore.