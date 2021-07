Coronavirus Update: 48,786 cases of COVID-19 reported in 24 hours; 1,005 succumbs to infection

The Union Health Ministry said that there was a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 48,786 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The number was 45,951 on the previous day. With the new infections, the total number has reached 30,411,634.