Country's premium train 'Vande Bharat' run in the Kashmir Valley from December

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Vande Bharat Train: The country's premium train 'Vande Bharat' will run in the Kashmir Valley from next year. A specially designed 'Vande Bharat Train' is being prepared for the Union Territory.