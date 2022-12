videoDetails

Covid News Updates: Union Health Minister gave a big statement regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

The ongoing meeting of the Union Health Ministry regarding the Corona virus has ended. During the meeting there was discussion about the situation in China and prevention of corona infection. After the meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given a big statement regarding 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.