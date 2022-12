videoDetails

Cricketer Rishabh Pant out of danger now, treatment underway in Dehradun

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with a horrific road accident today. Rishabh got seriously injured in the accident. The incident took place when the car hit the divider. At present, Rishabh is out of danger and his treatment is underway in Dehradun.