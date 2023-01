videoDetails

Custom Department Seizes Dollar And Gold Of Around 2.5 Kilograms At Mumbai Airport

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Customs Department has taken a major action at Mumbai airport. Two foreign travelers have been caught at the airport who were hiding 90 thousand dollars in the pages of books. Along with this, about two and a half kg of molten gold has also been recovered.