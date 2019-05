CWC members refused to accept Rahul Gandhi's resignation: Sources

After a disastrous performance in Lok Sabha election, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday offered to resign as the chief of the party at Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, ANI reported. Sources said that the CWC members have refused to accept Rahul's resignation. Rahul reportedly offered to resign in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders of the party. Watch this video to know more.